Will Cork’s Cillian Murphy be the next James Bond?

20 March 2022
By Elaine Murphy
elaine@TheCork.ie

Who will replace Daniel Craig as James Bond?

We could be seeing an Irish actor take over from Daniel Craig and become the next James Bond if the latest betting trends are anything to go by.

Sunday afternoon resulted in some speculative bets arriving with BoyleSports traders having to cut two Irish names in the James Bond betting. Peaky Blinders star Cillian Murphy – from Douglas, Cork – is the biggest mover with his odds shrinking into 14/1 from 20/1 to don the famous tuxedo.

If he is chosen as the next Bond, Murphy would be the second actor from Ireland to play the part after Pierce Brosnan. This is not the first-time support has arrived for the Irishman, but this is the lowest price he has been in some time.

The second Irish Hollywood star seeing support to play the secret service spy is Jamie Dornan. The Belfast star is now 12/1 from 16/1, the lowest price he has ever been. Bridgerton star Rege-Jean Page remains the frontrunner at 5/2 ahead of Tom Hardy at 5/1.

Sarah Kinsella, spokesperson for BoyleSports said: “The next James Bond betting market has been a popular one for us but this week we are seeing support for Irish actors. Cillian Murphy is 14/1 from 20/1 to replace Daniel Craig while Jamie Dornan is 12/1 from 16/1. It is still all speculation at the moment with Rege-Jean Page still the 5/2 frontrunner, but we will be keeping an eye on the Irish names as support continues to grow gradually.”

James Bond – Next Bond ~ Next ‘James Bond’ After Daniel Craig

5-2                               Rege-Jean Page

5                                  Tom Hardy

6                                  Idris Elba

8                                  James Norton

9                                  Richard Madden

12                                Michael Fassbender

12                                Jamie Dornan

14                                Jack Lowden

14                                Tom Hooper

14                                Cillian Murphy

16                                Henry Golding

16                                Sam Heughan

20                                Chris Hemsworth

20                                Clive Owen

20                                Aidan Turner

20                                Jamie Bell

25                                Tom Hiddleston

25                                Luke Evans

40                                Jack Huston

50                                Jack O’Connell

50                                Paul Mescal

50                                Benedict Cumberbatch

66                                Matt Damon

66                                Kit Harrington

66                                Tom Ellis

100                              James Purefoy

100                              Tyson Fury

100                              Colin O’Donoghue

100                              Colin Farrell

200                              Martin Compston

200                              Saoirse Ronan

200                              Katie Taylor

500                              David Beckham

500                              Robbie Williams

500                              Conor McGregor

1000                            Donald J Trump

1000                            Jacob Rees-Mogg

