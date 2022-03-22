The Best SlotClub Games 

22 March 2022

By Roger Kennedy

roger@TheCork.ie

Entertainment

VIP status in any organisation has always been attractive to all people. So, why should a casino be an exception? The gambling community, which includes users registered on a certain gaming platform, is similar to a community in any enterprise. This means that there are community members with different needs, desires, and goals.

The creation of casino VIP clubs helps to satisfy every player who is looking for more support and services. Casino VIP programs give gamers a great possibility to get advantageous privileges and get more benefits from their favourite gambling activity.

If you are already a member of Slotbox gambling community or are just planning to register a personal Slotbox account, a special VIP SlotClub provided by the online casino is definitely worth your attention.

Slotbox provides a unique VIP program, which has multiple levels. What is more, even newcomers can make their first steps towards the membership in Slotbox VIP club. Meanwhile, the majority of casinos take only regular customers to the privileged club. There is no doubt that SlotClub is a casino VIP club of the new generation.

Key Features of SlotClub

What is SlotClub? This is the equivalent of the classic VIP club provided by online gambling centers. SlotClub is a multilevel system, which includes 7 stages. So, the higher level you have, the more privileges you get. Here is a list of all levels of the casino loyalty program:

Silver

Gold

Platinum

Diamond

Emerald

Ruby

Black Diamond

How does the transition from one level to another happen? The casino provides a system of points and coin earning. When a player collects a particular number of points and coins they can go to the next stage.

How to earn points and collect coins to go to the next level in the loyalty system? Here is one more beneficial feature of the Slotbox VIP club inasmuch as the casino allows all SlotClub members to earn points and coins with every bet they make. So, there is no need to provide any extra actions to collect the necessary points for the VIP program. Just bet and play as always and gained points will work automatically for your advancement in levels.

What number of collected points is necessary for the transition to the next stage? Let’s take a closer look at the distribution of points:

Silver – no points, your first deposit is enough

Gold – 5.000 points

Platinum – 20.000 points

Diamond – 100.000 points

Emerald – 500.000 points

Ruby – 2.500.000 points

Black Diamond – joining the stage is by invitation only

What is the point to become a member of SlotClub? Your belonging to a particular level is not just a formality. The loyalty program by Slotbox offers real benefits for all VIP clients. Thus, SlotClub stages define what kind of rewards players can get and what value will they have. This is a quite simple mechanism – the higher your level, the better prizes and more valuable rewards you receive.

What is more, take into account that Slotbox provides exclusive rewards. The online casino adapts rewards to every customer, so, Slotbox gamers can get a personalized reward experience.

How to control the amount of earned points and coins? As soon as you start playing and betting with your own funds, you can follow your player’s progress and collected points in the loyalty section in your personal account. There it is possible to see your current level and determine how close you are to the next level of the VIP club.

Inasmuch as all Level Up prizes are added to users’ accounts instantly players can start using them immediately.

In addition, consider that while earned points help players to unlock new SlotClub stages, earned coins could be exchanged for cash prizes, free spins, and other bonuses within the online Exchange.

What is the difference between SlotClub points and coins? Points, as well as coins, could be earned by every player who is active in gambling on the platform. Each bet placed on the platform brings you a particular number of points and coins. However, the assignment of points and coins is different.

Thus, points are collected to take players to the next level in the loyalty program. With the necessary number of points, you can walk the path from Silver to Black Diamond. The fund of points is an inviolable reserve of every player inasmuch as points could not be spent or exchanged and they always keep adding up.

At the same time, there is a completely different story with coins. Thus, coins are created for the exchange. Players can exchange earned coins for various privileges including cash prizes and free spins on the SlotClub Exchange. When you confirm the exchange of coins for a perk, the system deducts the required number of coins from your account balance automatically.

One bet of €1 on slots or scratch cards brings you 2 points. Live Casino has its own standards, so, when you choose live games or video poker you can get 2 points for the bet of €20.

Each bet of €100 on slots or scratch cards brings you 2 coins. If you choose table rounds, live casino games, or video poker, to get 2 coins you need to bet €1000.

The list of rewards, which become available for members of SlotClub:

Free Spins

Cash Prizes

Reduced Wagering Requirements

Birthday, Anniversary, Weekly bonuses

Increased Value of Free Spins

Higher Payout Limits

Instant Withdrawals

VIP Only Events

Peculiarities of SlotClub Levels

Every SlotClub level offers a different complex of privileges.

Silver offers:

Welcome Bonus

Weekly Bonus

Standard Wagering Requirement

1x Points Multiplier

Gold offers:

Level Up Bonus

Surprise Bonus Drops

Birthday Reward

20x Wagering Requirements

1x Points Multiplier

Platinum offers:

Level Up Bonus

Surprise Drops

Birthday Bonus

20x Wagering Requirements

1x Points Multiplier

Diamond offers:

Level Up Bonus

Surprise Drops

Birthday Reward

Exclusive Promotions

12x Wagering Requirements

1x Points Multiplier

Emerald offers:

Level Up Bonus

Surprise Drops

Birthday Reward

Exclusive Promos

8x Wagering Requirements

1.25x Points Multiplier

Ruby offers:

Level Up Bonus

Surprise Drops

Birthday Reward

Exclusive Promotions

3x Wagering Requirements

1.5x Points Multiplier

Black Diamond:

Personal Account Manager

Weekly Cashback

So, it is quite beneficial to join the VIP club provided by Slotbox, if you want to get extra perks from the gambling activity.

Exclusive promotions, which are available for players on Diamond, Emerald, Ruby, and Black Diamond stages, are worth special attention. Inasmuch as casino promos are always a great chance to increase your chances to win and even to hit the jackpot. In addition, casino regular promotions or promos dedicated to special occasions expand the gaming opportunities provided by the gambling center.

Of course, Black Diamond is the purpose of every member of SlotClub. Players who have achieved the Black Diamond level are the most privileged users in the system. One of the best features of this stage is personalized support. VIP players have a personal account assistant who can solve any problem and answer any question.

So, if you are an active gambler, it is reasonable to join SlotClub. Inasmuch as the use of the Slotbox gambling service will be much easier and more pleasant with perks available for VIP customers. For example, besides new gaming opportunities and exclusive promos, you can get a unique opportunity to provide instant withdrawals.