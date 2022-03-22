Top 4 destinations to enjoy summer vacation with crypto in 2022!

22 March 2022

By Roger Kennedy

roger@TheCork.ie

In 2020, it was a very rough ride for every kind of investor. Everything was down across the world. It is all because of coronavirus. However, the world is now slowly recovering and accepting digital modes of payment everywhere. Everyone must go for a transaction medium that requires the slightest contact between the receiver and the payer. In 2021, the cryptocurrency market got the eyes of people. It is because the prices were high and yielded a lot of profit. But now, it is more at bitcoin-code.live. There are more comprehensive use cases for cryptocurrencies like travelling across the nations. Yes, it is because the popularity of cryptocurrencies has risen far beyond the imagination of anyone. In 2021 alone, the crypto market’s capitalization reached $2.4 trillion. We can say that the growth was over 200%.

Now, when it comes to travelling, you cannot simply travel to any country with your crypto coins. However, certain countries are very optimistic about cryptocurrencies. Apart from this, the countries where you want to spend your summer vacation need to be very attractive and crypto-friendly. Therefore, going to any country and spending your money on cryptocurrencies is not the best idea you can go with. So, you should know about some of the destinations which are very favourable for cryptocurrency enthusiasts. Here is the list of countries where you can go and spend your bitcoins very quickly without any problem. Make sure to read the list carefully if you want to enjoy your destination for summer incredibly.

The Bahamas

We can consider the Bahamas to be one of the most incredible destinations for the ones who are cryptocurrency enthusiasts to spend the summer holidays of 2022. It was the first country to launch its own central bank digital currency globally, the sand Dollar. Beyond the pilot phase, there was a significant and spectacular official launch for the central bank currency. Also, the country’s government is looking forward to further embracing the concept of Krupa coins. It wants to get more and more holdings in terms of the central bank digital currency, and therefore, it is encouraging the participants to pay using crypto. Also, anyone who is travelling to this country can pay using cryptocurrencies which is an incredible thing.

Cyprus

Cyprus is also one of the most incredible countries to spend your summer holidays in the Mediterranean Sea. It is an island and draws millions of tourists every year. The folks are drawn towards the country because of its incredible weather, and if you are also planning a vacation, you can certainly consider this definition. Recently, the government of Cyprus want the citizens against investing in bitcoin, but the environment is quite friendly for bitcoin users. It is accepted widely in the country, and also, numerous cryptocurrency exchanges allow you to convert it into Fiat currency. Therefore, it is undoubtedly an incredible destination for cryptocurrency enthusiasts for the summer of 2022.

Greece

In south-eastern Europe, it is one of the most popular destinations for tourists from different corners of the world. It attracts most people because the areas across the seas that surround it are the destination. Apart from this, the beaches of the country are iconic, like the black sand beach of Santorini. You can quickly visit this country using bitcoin because it is very friendly to cryptocurrency enthusiasts. In this destination, you can buy, sell and convert your cryptocurrencies easily using the platforms based in Greece itself. Furthermore, it is very favourable for cryptocurrency enthusiasts because most places to shop and eat are cryptocurrency-friendly.

Georgia

If you live somewhere between Europe and Asia, you might be very familiar with Georgia as an incredible destination for the summer holidays. It has a highly picturesque landscape and low-cost amenities available for travellers from different corners of the world. Furthermore, it ensures safety at the best level for the tourists as the environment is very friendly and safe. Georgia was recently considered an incredible destination for cryptocurrency enthusiasts for summer vacations. Multiple crypto exchanges allow you to pay at different corners of the street of Georgia. Also, the profit you make out of the sale of cryptocurrencies is exempted from the tax. It is another incredible advantage you will enjoy when you are on vacation in Georgia.