Gaelcholáiste Awards Night in Carrigaline

20 May 2022

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

A large crowd attended Gaelcholáiste Charraig Uí Leighin’s Award’s Night on Thursday last, in what was the first Award’s Night held in the state-of-the-art new building. The school celebrated a very special year in style, where music and song were central to the night, and where many awards highlighting the remarkable achievements of both past and present students were celebrated.

Special guest Ronan McCarthy was in attendance to present awards to the winning students, including the all-conquering GAA teams who performed a clean sweep of Cork College’s competitions in Gaelic Football, winning all three competitions they competed in.

Other special guests on the evening included Board of Management members and the Leaving Certificate Class of 2021, who were visiting the new school building as a group for the first time.

Nine of these students were presented with their Cork ETB awards for receiving over 565 points in their Leaving Certificate. Chairperson of the Bord Bainistíochta, Seán Ó Broin, congratulated these students for their remarkable success, and acknowledged the immense work the teachers do in the school daily.

Among the winners on the evening were Georgia Bácaéir (Gradam na dTeangacha Iasachta), Aileen Ní Charra (Gradam na hEolaíochta), Alex Neff (Gradam na Matamaitice), Heidi Ní Mhaicín (Laoch Spóirt na Bliana) and Caoimhe Ní Aicidín (Gradam Timpeallachta). Gaeilgeoir na Bliana, one of the most important awards of the evening was presented by Príomhoide Tánaisteach na Scoile, Mairéad Ní Chonaill, to Caitríona de Cógáin, who was a very worthy winner of this prize, not alone for her standard of Irish, but also for living the values and culture of the school daily.

The final award of the night, Dalta na Bliana (Student of the Year) was presented by Príomhoide na Scoile, Donnchadh Ó Cróinín, to Rhys Mac Cárthaigh. Rhys won this award for not alone his academic efforts, but for his very positive attitude and contribution to the school during his six years in Gaelcholáiste Charraig Uí Leighin. He was a very popular winner of the award and embodied the values of the school in his daily life. Comhghairdeas a Rhys!

Ceoltóirí na Scoile concluded the evening with some rousing and uplifting tunes. Clearly Gaelcholáiste Charraig Uí leighin is going from strength to strength as it grows, as was evident from the extremely positive atmosphere on the evening. The challenges and difficulties of the past two years of restrictions were forgotten as parents, students and teachers mingled after the event. Comhghairdeas le gach éinne a ghlac páirt san oíche, ach go háirithe na buaiteoirí go léir.