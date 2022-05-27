VIDEO: Bill Griffin Art Exhibition at Unitarian Church #CorkCity Centre

27 May 2022

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Artist Bill Griffin opened a new Exhibition last evening in The Unitarian Church, 39 Princes Street, Cork City Centre. This is Bill’s first show in Cork city since 2013. The exhibition is open 9am to 5pm on weekdays, and 1pm to 5pm on weekends.

The exhibition was opened by Reverend Mike O’Sullivan and the Poet Thomas McCarthy. For many Cork artists who had not gathered together since before lockdowns attended it was just like old times.

Among the guests were Cork photographer Billy macGill, Artist Maurice Desmond, Alan Keane of The Artists Well, Mick Hannigan, Ray Lloyd, Frances Lynch, John Adams, Liz Kavanagh, Bill Holohan, Dennis Maguire, Liam Og O Reilly, Frank Downs, Eamon O’Sullivan, and Bryan Buoligh.