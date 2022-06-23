Test Your Luck with These No Deposit Bonus Offers

23 June 2022

By Roger Kennedy

roger@TheCork.ie

Online gambling is one of the fastest-growing industries globally, with the advancements in technology coupled with the legalisation of online sports books and casinos in many countries, new operators are always entering the market. In order to attract new customers, it is standard practice to offer welcome bonuses, and this could be a no deposit bonus or stake matching. If you are looking to sign up, you need to take advantage of a new customer welcome bonus, and no deposit bonuses make sense because you do not have to part with any money. However, before signing up and creating an account, be sure you understand fully what is on offer as there are many legal factors to consider.

All That Glitters

The bottom line is that no deposit bonuses are designed as the hook, so once you have gambled away the free credit, you start depositing money and become a regular punter. However, you need to take care and avoid being caught by a dodgy site designed to rip you off. A genuine no-deposit bonus is not going to be worth that much; it would not be financially viable for the casino, so do not expect it to be hundreds of pounds. If you see a casino claiming to have a high no-deposit bonus offer, you have likely stumbled on an illegal or unrepeatable site, and you would be wise to walk away.

Genuine Casinos and Bookmakers

If an organisation has nothing to hide, make it very easy for you to see their registration details. Any online gambling site needs to be registered with the commission for the country in which they operate. It has become standard that they show their registration number in the footer of their website, which means it should be on every page. Always check this, and if you have any concerns, you can do a reverse lookup by going to the gambling commission they claim to be licensed by and searching there. Most will be genuine, but dodgy sites know how to con players; it is still worth checking for yourself as they could display false info to fool punters.

Enjoy Your Bonus

Once you have found a reputable site and established that their offer is genuine, there is nothing left to do but enjoy your freebies. Sometimes the amount will be credited by registering; other sites may ask you to sign up for their newsletter. We have seen casinos release the deposit once a player follows their social channels or verifies an email address. It depends on what they want to get from you in exchange for their generosity.

What Do You Get?

The terms and conditions of the no-deposit bonus will vary; sometimes, casinos want to promote a specific game, so the free credit can only be used on that game. Alternatively, they might want to encourage slot play so you will get a set number of free spins rather than a credit for other games. Often it will just be a fixed amount credited to your account, which you cannot withdraw and can only be used for the games. Whatever type of bonus you are offered, be sure to read the small print as there are often conditions attached as there are often things, they do not make overly explicit. Remember, however generous, this marketing ploy is designed to get you spending money, so go in with your eyes open. However, they are still a great way to get a little extra for nothing, so find the one that appeals to you most and have fun.