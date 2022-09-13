15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 1 both 1 4000 1 0 horizontal https://www.thecork.ie 300 0 1
Cork business expands into another Shopping Centre

13 September 2022
By Mary Bermingham
mary@TheCork.ie

Fervor+Hue (Estd 2019) is a familiar store in the Cornmarket Shopping Centre (under TK Maxx), Cornmarket Street, Cork City centre. Yesterday, the brand opened an additional store in Wilton Shopping Centre. The Lord Mayor Deirdre Forde officially cut the ribbon for Oven’s based Wenlong/Stephen Jiang and Sinead O’Connor Jiang. The Jiangs and invited guests attended the opening. The store is now open and is certainly a welcome addition to the Wilton Shopping Centre, which boasts a high footfall and vibrant atmosphere.

Cork Lord Mayor, councillor Deirdre Forde, joined Stephen Jiang MD of Fervor+Hue and his team to officially open the new Fervor+Hue store in Wilton shopping centre.
Lord Mayor councillor Deirdre Forde is a strong advocate for supporting local Cork business and wished Stephen and the team every success in the future.

Pictured at the opening are:
Sinead O’Connor Jiang, Ann and Kevin O’Conner from Aherla, Cork Lord Mayor councillor Deirdre Forde, Stephen Jiang Fervor&Hue MD, Oisin Jiang Cork Lord Mayor, councillor Deirdre Forde, joined Stephen Jiang MD of Fervor+Hue and his team to officially open the new Fervor+Hue store in Wilton shopping centre.

Caroline McCarthy Fervor&Hue, Paul Welan Wilton shopping centre assistant manager, Cork Lord Mayor councillor Deirdre Forde, Stephen Jiang Fervor&Hue MD, Maura Mackey interior designer, Geraldine Daunt Fervor&Hue Cork

Cork Lord Mayor councillor Deirdre Forde, Sinead O’Connor Jiang and Oisin Jiang

Eric Howey from EMH Technical Services, Stephen Jiang Fervor&Hue MD
Ben Ryan, Cloe Ryan from Carrignavar, Oisin Jiang from Ovens
Cork Lord Mayor councillor Deirdre Forde, Stephen Jiang Fervor&Hue MD and his wife Sinead O’Connor Jiang and Son Oisin Jiang
