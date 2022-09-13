Cork business expands into another Shopping Centre

13 September 2022

By Mary Bermingham

mary@TheCork.ie

Fervor+Hue (Estd 2019) is a familiar store in the Cornmarket Shopping Centre (under TK Maxx), Cornmarket Street, Cork City centre. Yesterday, the brand opened an additional store in Wilton Shopping Centre. The Lord Mayor Deirdre Forde officially cut the ribbon for Oven’s based Wenlong/Stephen Jiang and Sinead O’Connor Jiang. The Jiangs and invited guests attended the opening. The store is now open and is certainly a welcome addition to the Wilton Shopping Centre, which boasts a high footfall and vibrant atmosphere.

Cork Lord Mayor councillor Deirdre Forde, Stephen Jiang Fervor&Hue MD and his wife Sinead O’Connor Jiang and Son Oisin Jiang

Cork Lord Mayor, Councillor Deirdre Forde, joined Stephen Jiang MD of Fervor+Hue and his team to officially open the new Fervor+Hue store in Wilton shopping centre.