New music video from Cork group

3 June 2023

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Music Generation Cork City’s 10th Anniversary Anthem, “Music Gives Me A Reason”, gets the MTV treatment with the release of the official music video

A year of celebrations to mark 10 years of Music Generation Cork City has led to the composition of their very own anthem, “Music Gives Me A Reason” – an original song born out of the collaborative efforts of young people and their mentors from several of the programme’s partner community music providers at the creative hub that is the Kabin Studio, Knocknaheeny.

The song was one of the big highlights from the 10th anniversary concert in Cork’s Everyman Theatre in November 2022, so it seemed only right that “Music Gives Me A Reason” was given the proper platform to be appreciated for the catchy and upbeat tune that it is.

The past few months have seen its writers, musicians and producers work tirelessly on recording the piece to the highest level. In the era of visual representation, it felt only fitting that an official video was also developed, to capture the fun and energy encapsulated so perfectly in the song’s lyrics and melody.

And now, the official music video release is almost here. Filmed on location at Cork’s Marina Park, the video has been artfully directed and produced by Seán Downey (@SwanIGuess) and features a myriad of performers from the original recording, which was produced and mixed by The Kabin Studio dream team of Garry McCarthy (GMC Beats), Rory McGovern and Alex Pacino Brady. With choreography overseen by the indefatigable Andrea Williams, the video’s energy just pops off the screen from start to finish.

The song features lead vocals by hip-hop group Misneach and the Kabin Crew, including MC Tiny, Jamie ‘The King’ Forde and more, and also features the musical talents of Cillian McSweeney and Athrú Collective, Rebel Brass, Ciara Curtin, Music Mash Up, Foróige Linkpoint Knocknaheeny, Mahon Youth Development Project UBU, The Hut Youth Project CDYS, Mahon Community Pop Academy (Cork Academy of Music), Creative Tradition, Greenmount N.S. and St. Pauls Special School.

With the release date on the eve of the annual Cruinniú na nÓg celebrations, this perfect timing means a live performance of the song, and a screening of the music video will feature on the day as part of Music Generation Cork City’s Cruinniú na nÓg celebration ‘Rock the Block’, at Elizabeth Fort on Saturday 10th June, a free family-friendly day of youth music-making run in partnership with Rhyme Island, Cork City Council and Creative Ireland. This daytime event will feature a wide range of performances and music workshops for children and young people. For full details, see www.musicgenerationcorkcity.com/cruinniu2023

With lyrics like “On top of the world, like I’m dreamin’. No, nothing can stop this feeling. This music gives me a reason”, it’s no wonder the song hits all the rights notes as Music Generation Cork City’s 10th anniversary anthem.

From June 9th, the song will be widely available for download, and the music video will be available on Youtube. For full details, see www.musicgenerationcorkcity.com/MGMAR , follow us on social media, and come join us at Elizabeth Fort the following day June 10th at ‘Rock the Block’ to hear the song performed live!