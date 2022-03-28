Online Gaming from Ireland

28 March 2022

By Roger Kennedy

roger@TheCork.ie

In 2015 the Betting Amendment Act was used to legalize the operations of online casinos in the Republic of Ireland. As a result of that, local Irish punters play online casino games to date without extreme restrictions. However, in 2019, some restrictions were placed on online gambling which did not settle well with local Irish punters. Keep reading this article to know more about online casinos in Cork, Ireland.

Laws Guiding Online Casinos in Ireland

In 2019 the Lotteries Amendment Act was used to place some restrictions on Irish gambling laws which make it difficult to register and establish online casinos. This Act does not have direct adverse effects on Irish online casino punters. However, online casinos require a lot of expenses to become legitimate gambling platforms in the country. An example of such expenses is the obtaining of operator licenses which have been quite expensive since the Amendment Act. Therefore, resulting in lesser available capital and reduction of gamers’ privileges on casino sites.

Before now, Irish punters could place bets between €0.15 to €150 at some slots. However, the bet limit today is €5. Although the Lottery Amendment Act protects Irish punters from heavy losses while gambling, the highest winning amount allowed is €500.

Online Casino Game Trends in Ireland

Irish punters gamble on the best payout online casino for exquisite casino games. However, some of these games are more enjoyed by local Irish gamblers than other casino games. The following are the top three online casino game trends in the Republic of Ireland:

Online slot games

Blackjacks

Poker games

Online Slot Games

Even though all slot games look alike, their gaming actions are not the same. Slot games normally come with several themes that have unique features, as well as various bonus rounds with high rewards. Slot games provide thrilling adventures with their amazing features and for that, they are common amongst the Irish local punters.

Blackjack

Blackjack is a very popular game even though its rewards are not as high as that of slot games. As a beginner, the first thing you need to know is how a blackjack table works. Afterwards, you could play lots of rounds in a space of 10 to 20 minutes because the gameplay is easy and dynamic. Especially if you always have a busy schedule, this game is perfect for you as you only require a short period to play blackjack games.

Poker Games

The Poker game is arguably the best online casino game. In the sense that, when you play a poker game it will be against other punters and not the casino. As a result of the high competition in poker games, they are very popular amongst Irish punters. Most Irish gamblers participate in online tournaments to develop themselves ahead of professional competitions.

Conclusion

Even though the gambling restrictions are not entirely favourable to online casinos and their loyal punters, online casino games are constantly enjoyed by Irish punters. Online casino websites are accessible 24/7 and user-friendly. Therefore, you can try them anytime and anywhere provided your device is internet enabled.